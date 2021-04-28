Does Gautam Gambhir Have Licence to Procure Fabiflu, asks Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 27 April, asked whether BJP MP Gautam Gambhir had the licence to procure and distribute Fabiflu in large quantities?

The division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked, “Are these not prescription drugs? How is someone able to procure large quantities? Is he holding a licence to deal in these drugs? Does this not require licence or what?”

On April 25, the cricketer-turned-politician had tweeted that Fabiflu – a steroid being prescribed to treat COVID patients – was available for free at a specified East Delhi location.