Does Gautam Gambhir Have Licence to Procure Fabiflu, asks Delhi HC
“How is someone able to procure large quantities? Does this not require license or what?” the court asked.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 27 April, asked whether BJP MP Gautam Gambhir had the licence to procure and distribute Fabiflu in large quantities?
The division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked, “Are these not prescription drugs? How is someone able to procure large quantities? Is he holding a licence to deal in these drugs? Does this not require licence or what?”
On April 25, the cricketer-turned-politician had tweeted that Fabiflu – a steroid being prescribed to treat COVID patients – was available for free at a specified East Delhi location.
According to The Indian Express, Advocate Rakesh Malhotra had earlier told the court that the “elected representative” is distributing the medicine. “I do not know from where he is getting it,” Malhotra had told the court during a hearing about the unavailability of essential COVID-19 drugs in the capital.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.