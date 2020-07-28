Doctor Accused of Sexual Harassment by Patient in Noida COVID Ward

In a shocking incident, a doctor who was tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted at a private hospital in Noida has been accused of sexual harassment by a patient.



A 20-year-old woman who was in the same isolation ward has filed a complaint alleging that the incident took place on Monday, PTI reported.

Investigation is underway and a probe has been initiated.



Police officials had pointed out that the hospital had violated the norms by allegedly admitting a man and a woman in the same ward.

"The woman was in the isolation ward of the private hospital. There was a man, a medical practitioner who, too, was infected with coronavirus and was sharing the ward with her," Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida told PTI.

The police officials have assured that necessary action will be taken after proper investigation.