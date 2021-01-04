Dialysis Patient 1st To Get Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine in UK

Britain began inoculating its citizens with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday. The head of Oxford Vaccine Group and a chief investigator in the vaccine trials, Andrew Pollard, also received the coronavirus vaccine shot on Monday, according to NHS, reported Reuters.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is cheaper to manufacture and store than its counterpart BioNTech’s Pfizer, which has been handed out to healthcare workers and elderly citizens since 8 December, reported Al Jazeera.

Over 530,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have been ordered in the UK with the goal of vaccinating as many people possible with the first shot, reported Al Jazeera.

A recently identified new strain of coronavirus was detected in the UK in September. It has raised alarms across the world for being 70 percent more transmissible, leading to lockdown in parts of England and travel restrictions imposed by several countries, including India.