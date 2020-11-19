Cases Drop But Dharavi Still on Alert, Continues Battling COVID-19

Dharavi recorded an average of five COVID-19 cases in November, much lower than other areas in the city. The highest number of cases recorded in a single day this month was on 2 November, when 11 people tested positive. The lowest number of cases were recorded on 4, 5, 10, 15 and 16 November, with just a single case on these specific days.

When put into perspective, Mumbai has a total of 8,658 active COVID cases as of 18 November.

“There was a buzz that since migrants have left Dharavi, the numbers have reduced but that claim was not correct because many migrants returned, factories started and now the routine has started but there is no major spike as such in numbers. There was an increase in numbers but not a sudden spike. It is settling down and right now things look normal. We are hoping there will be no spike in numbers due to Diwali,” said Kiran Dighavkar.

Private doctors, however, don’t rule out the probability of a sharp spike due to the recent festive season.