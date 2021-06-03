Delivery Boys in Kashmir Allege Abuse, Harassment Amid Lockdown

“Our delivery boys are working as frontline workers to deliver chemotherapy doses for cancer patients, protective gear for doctors, COVID-19 vaccines, and essential medical supplies to hospitals. But all this happens at the cost of facing insults and assaults,” said Abid Ali Bazaz, a courier company owner in Srinagar.

Bazaz (43), who runs Associate Courier Cargo and Co Loaders Company, added that lately, his employees have had to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 lockdown as security personnel deployed on the roads often allegedly beat and abuse the courier boys.

“Either the government should allow e-commerce companies, including courier services, to work smoothly or the service should not be exempted from the restrictions. Courier firm employees are being detained, their vehicles seized and they are not being allowed to work,” Bazaz told The Quint.