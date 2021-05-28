Delhi Starts Unlocking: Factories, Construction to Begin on Monday
Kejriwal said that from Monday, 31 May, morning, construction activities and factories will be reopened.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 28 May, said that the lockdown in Delhi will begin to be lifted in stages from 5 am on Monday, 31 May .
Kejriwal said that from Monday morning, for the next week, construction activities and factories will be reopened, keeping in mind the welfare of daily-wage workers in the national capital.
There needs to be a balance between controlling COVID-19 and allowing economic activities to continue, he said. Slowly, the government in Delhi will start opening up the national capital in consultation with experts and suggestions from citizens, CM Kejriwal said.
However, a lockdown will be imposed again if signs of a wave emerge again, he added.
These decisions were taken at a DDMA meet held with the Lieutenant Governor on Friday, the CM said.
Meanwhile, Kejriwal said that the positivity rate in Delhi had come down to 1.5 per cent and around 1,100 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. There is no difficulty in getting beds in hospitals anymore and the COVID wave is in control in the capital, he said.
