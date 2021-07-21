Red Fort to Be Shut From 21 July Till Independence Day Due to COVID Pandemic

Delhi's iconic Red Fort will be shut to the public from 21 July till Independence Day celebrations on 15 August are over, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said on Tuesday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India hereby direct that there shall be no entry inside the Red Fort from the morning of 21 July, 2021 to 15 August, 2021 till the Independence Day celebration is over (sic)," ASI order read.

It came after the Delhi Police in a letter on 12 July suggested that the Red Fort be shut from 15 July due to the pandemic and security reasons.