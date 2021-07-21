Red Fort to Be Shut From 21 July Till Independence Day Due to COVID Pandemic
Delhi Police has beefed up security in the Capital because of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
Delhi's iconic Red Fort will be shut to the public from 21 July till Independence Day celebrations on 15 August are over, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said on Tuesday.
"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India hereby direct that there shall be no entry inside the Red Fort from the morning of 21 July, 2021 to 15 August, 2021 till the Independence Day celebration is over (sic)," ASI order read.
It came after the Delhi Police in a letter on 12 July suggested that the Red Fort be shut from 15 July due to the pandemic and security reasons.
Delhi Police has beefed up security in the capital, including that near its three borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, due to the Monsoon Session of the Parliament that commenced on Monday. This will run up to Independence Day.
Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava had conducted a citywide patrol on Sunday night with over 30,000 police personnel.
Stressing on the need for vigil and alertness on the part of every staffer on duty in the capital, Srivastava had asked all police personnel to remain prepared 24×7, saying, "Delhi Police has been entrusted by the public to keep the capital safe and secure. The city never sleeps; nor do we."
