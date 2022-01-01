Delhi Records 2,716 Fresh COVID Cases, Highest One-Day Spike Since 21 May
This is Delhi's highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases since 21 May, when 3,009 cases were recorded.
Delhi on Saturday, 1 January, recorded 2,716 fresh COVID-19 cases, a massive 51 percent jump from Friday's cases, while the positivity rate rose to 3.64 percent, data showed.
On Friday and Thursday, 1,796 and 1,313 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.73 percent and 2.44 percent respectively, data had showed.
This is the highest single-day rise in cases since 21 May, when 3,009 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 4.76 percent, reported PTI.
Active cases in the capital have now risen to 6,360, while one death was recorded on Saturday.
The capital has been seeing a huge spike in COVID cases over the last few days amid a significant spread of Omicron.
Maharashtra, meanwhile, reported 9,170 new cases, 1,445 recoveries, and seven deaths on Saturday, taking active cases to 32,225.
A total of six fresh Omicron cases were reported in the state on Saturday, the health bulletin said, taking Maharashtra's total to 460.
Maharashtra, propelled by Omicron cases, has been seeing a huge spike has brought back talks of lockdown, while several restrictions have already been imposed in the state.
Of these, Mumbai reported 6,347 fresh COVID cases, which is 12 percent higher than Friday's cases as well as one death on Saturday.
On Friday, Mumbai had recorded 5,428 fresh cases, while on Thursday, the tally was 3,555.
Karnataka on Saturday recorded 1,033 fresh COVID cases, 354 recoveries, and five deaths.
(With inputs from PTI.)
