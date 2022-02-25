Delhi to Lift Night Curfew From Monday; Schools to Go Offline From 1 April

Fine for not wearing masks has also been reduced to Rs 500, the CM said.

This comes as Delhi has been witnessing a decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases following the advent of the third wave. In light of this, the DDMA met on Friday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the lifting of remaining COVID-19 curbs in the national capital.

On Thursday, Delhi had logged 556 new COVID cases and six deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 1.10 percent.

(This is a developing story.)