HC Slams Drug Controller Over Report on Gambhir Procuring Fabiflu

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 31 May, came down heavily on the drug controller for not examining how Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir procured large quantities of the COVID-19 medicine Fabiflu.

The Delhi court severely criticised the drug control department for giving a clean chit to Gambhir in connection with distribution of COVID-19 drugs, The Indian Express reported.

The court dismissed the report as ‘trash’ and stated that there is no legal basis to it.

“You (drug controller) are wrong to say it was not in short supply. You want us to shut our eyes. You think you would get away with this,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said, according to PTI.

On 21 April, the cricketer-turned-politician had tweeted that Fabiflu – a steroid being prescribed to treat COVID patients – was available for free at a specified East Delhi location.