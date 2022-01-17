Delhi, Haryana Health Ministers Lock Horns Over Rise in Omicron Cases

The health ministers of Delhi and Haryana locked horns on Monday, 17 January, claiming that the rise in Omicron cases in their state is due to people visiting from other states.

Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij said that most of the Omicron cases in the state is recorded in three districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonipat – and alleges that the rise in cases amidst the third wave is due to its “proximity to Delhi”.