The Delhi-Gurugram border witnessed chaos after the Arvind Kejriwal government sealed the national capital’s borders, just hours after Gurugram District Administration re-opened its border with Delhi on Monday, 1 June.Following the Centre’s new guidelines for Unlock 1.0, which allows inter-state and intra-state movement without any restrictions, the borders of Gurugram, connecting to the national capital, were finally opened. However, the Centre has also allowed district-level administrations to ban such travel if required, to contain viral outbreaks.It added that the district administration has to announce such restrictions in advance, if it chooses to impose them.However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the borders of the national capital will be sealed for one week, starting 1 June. However, essential services will be still allowed, he added.Noida Border Continues to Remain SealedThe Noida administration, too, said that its borders with Delhi will continue to remain sealed as 42 percent of coronavirus cases in the city were traced back to the national capital.The Delhi-Noida Flyway witnessed heavy traffic congestion at as police personnel continued to check passes and IDs of people, commuting through the route and allowed only those who are engaged in essential services to pass through. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.