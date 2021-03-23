Random COVID Testing in Delhi, No Holi in Public Amid Rising Cases

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Territory, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday, 23 March, announced that random testing of passengers, coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing, would be carried out at all airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals etc.

The DDMA on Tuesday also announced that public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri and gatherings in general would not be permitted.

The order from the body also stated that all District Magistrates and concerned authorities should ensure strict adherence to the order, reported ANI.