‘Delhi Fully Prepared to Receive, Store & Administer Vaccine’: CM
CM Kejriwal had held a meeting with the health minister to review Delhi’s preparations for COVID-19 vaccination.
The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer the vaccine to priority category persons in city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on Thursday, 24 December.
Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said that the Centre has made three categories of people in order of how they will receive the vaccine.
In keeping with this definition, there are three lakh healthcare workers, about six lakh frontline workers and approximately 42 lakh of those people who are either over the age of 50 or those who are under 50 but suffer from co-morbidities.
Therefore, there are 51 lakh priority category persons who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase in the city. They have largely been identified at this point, and work will be completed soon, Kejriwal said.
He further said that each priority category person will be given two doses and that a total 1.2 crore doses will be required in the first phase of vaccinations in Delhi.
“Currently, we have the capacity to store 74 lakh doses which will be increased to 1.15 crore within one week,” the CM said, adding that all work was progressing at good speed.
Kejriwal also said that in the event that a person experiences an adverse effect from the vaccine, preparations are being made for the requisite treatment to be given to them.
In the press conference, the CM also reiterated that the COVID situation has improved a lot in Delhi, pointing out that the daily deaths and rate of positivity have decreased in the city.
