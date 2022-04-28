Delhi Records 1,490 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths in Last 24 Hours
The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 5,250.
Delhi, on Thursday, 28 April, reported 1,490 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health department bulletin.
The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 5,250. A total of 1,070 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours.
The case positivity rate also increased slightly, reaching 4.62 percent from Wednesday's 4.50 percent.
Meanwhile, a total of 38,121 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours – 5,119 first doses, 18,986 second doses, and 14,016 precaution doses.
According to the health bulletin, there are 9,379 COVID-19 hospital beds available in the city, of which 151 are occupied.
Of the 151, a total of 37 patients were admitted to ICU, with 44 patients on oxygen support.
Masks Mandatory in Delhi
Amid the surge in cases, the Delhi government last week had made the wearing of masks in public places mandatory. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed as a penalty for not wearing a mask. Those travelling in private cars, however, are exempted from wearing a mask.
Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday gave restricted use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age group of six and 12 amid an uptick in coronavirus cases.
