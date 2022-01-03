Delhi Reports 4,099 New COVID Cases, Health Minister Says Spike Due to Omicron
Satyendar Jain said that as per genome sequencing, 84 percent of samples from the state were Omicron cases.
Delhi on Monday, 3 January, reported 4,099 new COVID cases and one death in the last 24 hours. Currently, active cases stand at 10,986, with the positivity rate at 6.46 percent.
Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday, informed that as per genome sequencing reports of 30-31 December, 84 percent of samples from the state were Omicron cases.
Jain said in the Delhi Assembly, "As per genome sequencing reports of December 30-31 from three labs – Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Lok Nayak Hospital, and National Centre for Disease Control – 84 percent of the samples were infected with Omicron. Most of the cases are of Omicron."
However, he added that the situation was under control as not many people were developing severe symptoms or require hospitalisation, news agency PTI reported.
Further, replying to a question raised by BJP MLA OP Sharma, Jain informed the Assembly that there was no shortage of medical staff in state-run hospitals and clinics. The Delhi government also released a list of posts lying vacant, and the minister added that steps were being taken to fill them.
"Of the latest 187 COVID samples tested, 152 had Omicron. The surge in cases is due to the new variant. Omicron came from outside India. Everyone knew it. Delhi govt repeatedly asked Centre to stop flights, but it didn't do so," the health minister said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
