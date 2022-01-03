Delhi Reports 4,099 New COVID Cases, Health Minister Says Spike Due to Omicron

Jain said in the Delhi Assembly, "As per genome sequencing reports of December 30-31 from three labs – Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Lok Nayak Hospital, and National Centre for Disease Control – 84 percent of the samples were infected with Omicron. Most of the cases are of Omicron."

However, he added that the situation was under control as not many people were developing severe symptoms or require hospitalisation, news agency PTI reported.