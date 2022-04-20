Delhi Records Over 1,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases,1 Death; Positivity Rate Rises
COVID-19 cases in Delhi have crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time since February.
Delhi on Wednesday, 20 April, reported 1,009 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi State Health Bulletin.
Active cases in the national capital now stand at 2,641 with the positivity rate at 5.7 percent, up from Tuesday's 4.42 percent. A total of 314 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours.
COVID-19 cases in Delhi have surged over the 1,000-mark for the first time since February and has been steadily increasing in the past 10 days. On Tuesday, 632 new cases were recorded in the capital city.
Out of 9,737 COVID-19 beds in hospitals, only 91 are occupied. Of these, 37 are occupied by suspected COVID-19 patients, while 54 are confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 17 are in the intensive care units and 16 are on oxygen support.
A total of 34,056 people received COVID-19 vaccination in the past 24 hours, as per official numbers.
DDMA Holds Meet Over Surging Cases
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, 20 April, announced that wearing masks in Delhi will be mandatory again.
Following a review meeting, DDMA announced that those found in violation of the rule will have to pay Rs 500 in fine, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources.
The meeting was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, and senior officials from the health department.
The announcement comes just days after the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments made the wearing of face masks in public places compulsory in certain districts on Monday.
DDMA added that schools, markets and other economic activities would remain open in adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
Random testing will also be conducted at metro stations, markets, and other public places.
(With inputs from ANI.)
