Delhi Records 632 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, No Fatalities; Positivity Rate Sees Dip
A Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting is scheduled for Wednesday in view of the swelling caseload.
Delhi reported 632 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, on Tuesday, 19 April, as per the Delhi State Health Bulletin.
Active cases in the national capital now stand at 1,274 with positivity rate at 4.42 percent, a dip from the 7.72 percent recorded on Monday.
A total of 414 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours.
Out of 9,737 COVID-19 beds in hospitals, only 80 are occupied. Of these, 39 are occupied by suspected COVID-19 patients, while 41 are confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 10 are in the intensive care units and two are on oxygen support.
A total of 34,480 people received COVID-19 vaccination in the past 24 hours, as per the health bulletin.
Surge in Covid Cases
Meanwhile, a whopping 265.69 percent surge has been observed in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past week in Delhi, as per data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
A Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting is scheduled for Wednesday in view of the swelling caseload.
It is expected that the meeting, which will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, will deliberate on COVID-appropriate curbs such as mandating the wearing of masks in the national capital.
A fine for not wearing a mask in public places in Delhi was scrapped by the DDMA on 1 April.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.