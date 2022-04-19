Delhi Records 632 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, No Fatalities; Positivity Rate Sees Dip

Delhi reported 632 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, on Tuesday, 19 April, as per the Delhi State Health Bulletin.

Active cases in the national capital now stand at 1,274 with positivity rate at 4.42 percent, a dip from the 7.72 percent recorded on Monday.

A total of 414 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours.

Out of 9,737 COVID-19 beds in hospitals, only 80 are occupied. Of these, 39 are occupied by suspected COVID-19 patients, while 41 are confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 10 are in the intensive care units and two are on oxygen support.