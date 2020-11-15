Kejriwal Likely to Meet Amit Shah Today Over Surge in COVID Cases

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 44,456 and so far 7,519 people have died of the virus.

According to reports, hospitals in the city have been witnessing a barrage of COVID-19 cases after the number of active cases in Delhi shot up from 21,490 on 13 October to 44,456 on 14 November.

The Delhi government, which earlier this month said that the national capital was witnessing a third wave, has asserted that the spike would be arrested in the next ten days.

“COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days; we are considering taking several steps next week,” CM Kejriwal said.