Kejriwal to Increase Beds in Hospitals After COVID Review Meet 

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 12 April, held a review meeting, in which it was decided that the number of beds will be increased in hospitals.

It was also decided that many government and private hospitals will be made fully COVID hospitals once again, reported ANI.

CM Kejriwal urged everyone to cooperate and follow COVID protocols, and reminded them to not rush to a hospital unless necessary.