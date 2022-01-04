Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says Symptoms Are Mild
Kejriwal has said that he is experiencing mild symptoms.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Tuesday, 4 January.
The chief minister has said that he is experiencing mild symptoms, and advised those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.
"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested," he wrote in a tweet.
This comes merely days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader led a victory march in Chandigarh on 30 December over his party's win in the recently-held Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls.
Rallies and large gatherings held by politicians in Uttar Pradesh, which is slated to go to polls this year, have also elicited public ire over the risk they pose at a time when the threat of a third COVID wave looms large.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 fresh coronavirus cases and one death due to the viral disease.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that as per genome sequencing reports of 30-31 December, 84 percent of samples from the state were Omicron cases.
