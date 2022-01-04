ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says Symptoms Are Mild

Kejriwal has said that he is experiencing mild symptoms.

The Quint
Updated
COVID-19
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Tuesday, 4 January.</p></div>
i

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Tuesday, 4 January.

The chief minister has said that he is experiencing mild symptoms, and advised those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested," he wrote in a tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes merely days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader led a victory march in Chandigarh on 30 December over his party's win in the recently-held Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls.

Rallies and large gatherings held by politicians in Uttar Pradesh, which is slated to go to polls this year, have also elicited public ire over the risk they pose at a time when the threat of a third COVID wave looms large.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 fresh coronavirus cases and one death due to the viral disease.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that as per genome sequencing reports of 30-31 December, 84 percent of samples from the state were Omicron cases.

Also Read

'No Need to Panic, Cases Are Mild': CM Kejriwal on Rising Covid Tally in Delhi

'No Need to Panic, Cases Are Mild': CM Kejriwal on Rising Covid Tally in Delhi

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT