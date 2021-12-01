'Operations Running Smoothly': Delhi Airport as New Rules Over Omicron Kick In

Travellers from at-risk countries will have to get tested for COVID-19 post-arrival and will have to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

If tested negative, travellers will have to remain in home quarantine for seven days, with a retest on the eighth day.

However, if such travellers are tested positive, their samples will be sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG lab.

The positive patients will then be taken to an isolation facility and treated as per laid-down standard protocol, including contact tracing.