Delay in Joining Dates Likely for New Hires: IIM-A Placements Head

Could the economic downturn due to the coronavirus crisis retrospectively affect placements at the top business schools of the country?

Concerns have been raised about whether some companies would end up revoking the job offers they had granted to graduating students over the past couple of months, after US-based research and advisory firm Gartner recently withdrew its job offers to several IIM students.

Several companies have also withdrawn internship offers to students at different IIMs, with many citing the logistical difficulties of the lockdown as the reason.