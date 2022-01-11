Delhi Asks Private Offices to WFH: What Are the New DDMA Rules?
All restaurants and bars shall be closed for dine-in service.
In view of the rapid spike of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued revised guidelines on Tuesday, 11 January, asking private offices to shift to Work From Home (WFH).
What are the new guidelines for offices? Can the restaurants operate?
What are the revised guidelines for offices?
All private offices in Delhi will be closed and are to practice work from home, except for those falling under the exempted category.
Till now these offices were running at 50 percent capacity.
Which offices are exempted?
Private banks
Offices of companies providing essential services
Insurance/medicalim companies
Courier services
Offices of advocates
All micro finance institutions
All non-banking financial corporations
Pharmaceutical companies
Can the restaurants operate?
All restaurants and bars which were functioning at 50 percent, will be closed for dine-in service.
However food takeaways will be permitted.
Can the government offices operate?
The government offices are currently working at 50 percent of their workforce.
Will there be any lockdown?
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday, 9 January, said that there shall be no lockdown in Delhi if people follow COVID-appropriate behaviours,
What are the guidelines on schools and educational institutes?
The schools and other educational institutes continue to run in the online mode.
Are there any new guidelines for using public transport?
Currently, the buses, metros, and other public transports are operating at their 50 percent seating capacity.
No new guidelines have been issued yet. Watch this space for more information.
