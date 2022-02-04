Delhi Schools to Open for Classes 9-12 From 7 Feb, Gyms to Open as Well: Sisodia

School will resume for students from Class IX to XII on 7 February. Meanwhile, classes for students of Standard VIII and below will resume from 14 February. Schools will have a week to prepare for the reopening, Sisodia said.

Schools will open in a phased manner subject to SoPs and strict adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

COVID cases are reducing and life has to resume, he said. Sisodiasaid that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to resume teaching.

However, hybrid classes will continue for some time, he said.

This comes a week after he advocated for reopening of schools. Last week, a delegation met him and submitted a memorandum, with signatures of over 1,600 parents, for reopening of schools.

Coaching institutes will also be allowed to reopen.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the DDMA on Friday.

This comes as the number of daily infections dropped from 3,028 cases recorded on Wednesday to 2,668 on Thursday. At the same time, the positivity rate has also come down to 4.3 percent.

(With inputs from ANI.)