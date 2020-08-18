Home Minister Amit Shah Hospitalised at AIIMS for Post-COVID Care
In a statement, AIIMS said that Shah had been complaining of fatigue and body ache for the last 3-4 days.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on Tuesday, 18 August, days after recovering from COVID-19.
In a statement, AIIMS said that Shah had been complaining of fatigue and body ache for the last three to four days, and has been admitted for post-COVID care. He is continuing his work from the hospital, it added.
Shah on 14 August had said that his coronavirus test report came negative, adding that he will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.
Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 August and was admitted to the hospital.
“My coronavirus test report is negative. I express my heartfelt gratitude to God and to all those who blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors,” Shah had tweeted after his recovery.
