Home Minister Amit Shah Hospitalised at AIIMS for Post-COVID Care

Shah on 14 August had said that his coronavirus test report came negative, adding that he will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.

Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 August and was admitted to the hospital.

“My coronavirus test report is negative. I express my heartfelt gratitude to God and to all those who blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors,” Shah had tweeted after his recovery.

On the advice of the doctors, he got himself hospitalised.