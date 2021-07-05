Our Vaccine Portal to Be Open Source: Modi at CoWIN Global Conclave
CoWIN Global Conclave: PM Modi also offered condolences for all the lives lost across the world due to the pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 5 July, in his address during the CoWIN Global Conclave gave his condolences for all the lives lost globally to the pandemic and shared that CoWIN is being prepared to be a open-source platform.
“Indian civilisation considers the whole world as one family. This pandemic has made many people realise the fundamental truth of this philosophy. That's why our technology platform for COVID vaccination – the platform we call 'CoWIN' – is being prepared to be made open source.”PM Narendra Modi
He explained that the technology is “integral” in the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“Luckily, software is one area in which there are no resource constraints. That's why we made our Covid tracing & tracking App open source as soon as it was technically feasible.”
Stating that there was “no parallel to such a pandemic in 100 years”, Modi said: “Experience shows that no nation, however powerful, can solve a challenge like this in isolation.”
Making the CoWIN platform an open-source platform will enable other countries to run their own COVID-19 inoculation drives using the technology.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI.)
