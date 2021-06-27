Co-WIN Allows Linking COVID Vaccination Certificates to Passport
The platform now allows users to link thier vaccination certificates with their passports, for ease of travel.
The government’s Co-WIN platform now allows users to link their vaccination certificates to their passports, in order to make travelling convenient.
Earlier this month, the central government had announced new guidelines for COVID-19 vaccinations, asking those travelling abroad to get their vaccination certificates linked to their passports. Aarogya Setu’s official Twitter accounted tweeted, “Now you can update your Passport number in your vaccination certificate.”
The account provided step-by-step details on how users could link their certificates to their passports through the platform itself, allowing users to apply for a name correction on their certificates in case of discrepancies.
In case there is a mismatch, it allows users to apply for a change in name only once and urges people to “ensure there are no mistakes in entering the details”.
As on Sunday, 27 June, India stands at 5,86,403 active COVID-19 cases with a total reported death toll of 3,95,751.
The country’s recovery rate has risen to 96.75 percent. Over 31.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered through the Government of India's free-of-cost channel and through direct state procurement, according the to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.