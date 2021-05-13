Covishield Dosage Gap: Backed By Science or Greater Good?  

Covishield, India's go-to vaccine against the novel coronavirus, was initially approved under emergency use in January 2021 with a dosage gap of 28 days. At the time, the UK, first country to approve the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, had already recommended the gap of 4-12 weeks.

On 22 March, the government changed the advisory again to say that the dosage gap should be extended to 6-8 weeks. At the time, several studies including one in The Lancet, had established that a 12-week gap produced better efficacy.

On 13 May, the Health Ministry accepted the recommendation of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), headed by Dr V K Paul, to extend the gap to 12-16 weeks based on 'real world evidence from the UK' of vaccine efficacy.