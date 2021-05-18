In J&K, Is Kashmir Region Facing Discrimination Over COVID Jabs?

The virus has so far killed 3,149 people in the Union Territory, which has 51,623 active cases, majority of them in Kashmir.

In J&K, out of nearly 34 lakh vaccine doses procured so far from the central government which runs the UT directly, over 28 lakh doses have been administered, according to the government data, with a little over 5 lakh people receiving both doses.

“Out of the total doses procured so far, 6,21,870 doses were given to the Army as per initial allocation of the Health Ministry,” Commissioner Secretary Health, J&K, Atal Dullo, said.

Later, the Army returned 58,930 doses as they had surplus, he added.

J&K reportedly accounts for eight percent wastage of procured vaccines. Last week, the Union Health Ministry warned of cutting allocation to states that didn’t bring down their wastage.