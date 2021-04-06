Mumbai Records Over 10,000 COVID Cases, Highest Deaths Since Oct
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 10,030 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Mumbai reported 31 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, 6 April, making it the highest daily rise in COVID-19 deaths in the city since October 2020.
Meanwhile, the city reported 10,030 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which is the second-highest daily count since the second wave began. On Sunday, 4 April, Mumbai had recorded 11,163 infections.
The new cases took the cumulative tally to 4,72,332, while the death count jumped to 11,828, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
BMC further shared the following data:
- Total number of active cases in Mumbai: 77,495
- Number of people discharged from hospitals on Tuesday: 7,019
- Total number of recovered patients: 3,82,004
The BMC data also indicated that 47,922 more COVID-19 tests were carried out in Mumbai, taking the total number of samples examined so far to 43,53,975.
Meanwhile, BMC data also showed that the growth rate of COVID-19 has increased to 1.79 per cent. The case doubling rate, on the other hand, has dropped to 38 days.
Mumbai, as per PTI, presently houses 73 active containment zones and 740 sealed buildings.
Maharashtra too recorded its second-highest daily rise, with 55,469 COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the tally to 31,13,354. 297 deaths were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 56,330.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.