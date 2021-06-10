CoWin to Block Users With 1,000+ Searches, 50+ OTP Request: Report

Government's COVID-19 vaccine slot booking portal CoWin will now block users who are carrying out more than 1,000 searches for vaccine slots, and those who are generating more than 50 OTPs in 24 hours.

The decision has been taken to stop people from deploying bots or scripts for automatic slot booking, reported Times of India.

“The idea is to ensure those booking slots manually do not end up competing with bots,” an official from the portal’s management team told the publication.