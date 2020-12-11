COVID Vaccine a ‘Few Weeks’ Away, Here’s How India is Gearing Up

In a report by The Indian Express, an official source informed that all guidelines for vaccine administration are written after taking into account the possibility of an adverse effect occurring after a dose. Therefore, the vaccine will be administered in batches of 100, in three separate rooms.

According to the source, “In the first room, the beneficiary will have to wait; the second room is where the actual vaccine administration will take place; and finally, they will be directed to the observation room, where they will have to sit for 30 minutes because some of the adverse reactions occur during this period.”