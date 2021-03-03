COVID Vaccination Phase 2, Day 3: Prez Kovind Gets His 1st Shot

India began the second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 on Monday, 1 March, with visuals of the vaccine drive emerging from several parts of the country.

In this phase of vaccination, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities are eligible to get the jabs.



Meanwhile, the Centre, on Tuesday, 2 March, permitted all private hospitals to administer the COVID-19 vaccine if they adhere to the laid out norms.