Third COVID Wave Won’t Be As Severe As Second One: Medical Body
Medical experts suggest that the third wave of COVID-19 infections seems unlikely to be as severe as the second one.
Dr NK Arora, a member of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), told IANS that vaccination, along with COVID-appropriate behaviour, will play a crucial role in minimising the effect of the next wave.
"The analysis indicates that almost all COVID vaccines, be it India-made or manufactured overseas, are highly effective against COVID. They may not be 100 percent effective, but now it has been proved that vaccines will minimise the damage. Even if it reduces the number of deaths, it means that we have something to control the deadly pandemic. So, the vaccination is going to play a very important role in the next wave," he said.
Arora, however, added that it will also depend on new variants and their level of transmission and effectiveness, as every new variant, emerging one after another, is different.
'Focus on Protective Solutions'
Dr Arora also noted that a major factor behind the deadly second wave was the emergence of more infectious variants such as B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant) and B.1.617.2 (Delta variant), of which the latter has played a dominant role in recent months.
"We need to understand that new variants will emerge one after another. But we need to have a focus on protective solutions instead of running behind every new variant," Dr Arora added.
Medical Director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) Dr BL Sherwal said, "It has been learned that the current data does not support the circulating strain that is causing more severe illness, especially in terms of more deaths. Secondly, we have a large number of people who have already got the infection. So, there is a huge possibility that the next wave will not be as serious as the last one."
Dr Sherwal further advised that people should use digital modes of communication as much as possible to reduce physical meetings. "After two consecutive waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of people has become used to digital modes of communication," he added.
Misleading to Call Onset of Third Wave: Top Body
Echoing similar sentiments Dr Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology, ICMR told ANI that the third wave of COVID won't be as severe as the second wave.
Speaking about the rising delta cases Dr Panda said that only 49 cases of Delta plus variant have been reported from 10 states so far. "This doesn't indicate that the third wave of COVID has begun. Calling it the onset of the third wave would be misleading."
(With inputs from IANS and ANI)
