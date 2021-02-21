‘Lockdown if COVID Spike Continues’: Maha CM Bans Gatherings
CM Thackeray has also said that they will have to order a lockdown if cases keep rising for eight to 15 days.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned that a lockdown will be imposed in the state if people don't follow COVID guidelines strictly. He has also informed that religious celebrations, social gatherings, political rallies and protest will be prohibited in Maharashtra from Monday, 22 February, in view of rising COVID-19 cases.
According to PTI, CM Uddhav Thackeray said:
“COVID-19 raising its head in Maharashtra again; will know in 8 to 15 days if this is another wave.”
Meanwhile, NDTV, on Sunday, quoted CM Thackeray as saying that they will have to order a lockdown if cases keep rising for eight to 15 days.
“Do we need a lockdown? If you behave responsibly, we will know in the next eight days. Those who don’t want a lockdown, will wear a mask. Those who want a lockdown, will not wear one. So wear a mask and say ‘No’ to the lockdown.”Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
WHAT ELSE DID THE MAHARASHTRA CM SAY?
Further the CM, in a virtual address, appealed to private companies to give emphasis on 'work from home' or 'staggered work timings' to avert overcrowding during peak hours.
The Maharashtra government will decide on implementing stricter measures after monitoring the situation for next 8 to 10 days..
Approximately 9 lakh frontline workers in Maharashtra got vaccinated till date. Two more vaccines will be introduced soon, informed CM Uddhav in his virtual address.
FRESH RESTRICTIONS IN OTHER PARTS OF THE STATE
Meanwhile, lockdown and night curfews, amid other restrictions, have been placed in various parts of the state.
The main restrictions (among others) in other parts of Maharashtra are as follows:
- Amravati: One week lockdown, starting Monday 8 pm. Only essential services allowed.
- Yavatmal: Ban on assembly of more than 5 people with immediate effect till 28th feb.
- Pune: 11pm to 5 am night curfew, starting Monday
- Nashik: 11pm to 5am night curfew, starting Monday.
- Pandharpur: 24 hour curfew on Monday.
BACKGROUND
6,971 new COVID-19 cases and 35 COVID deaths recorded in state on Sunday.
Maharashtra has been reporting over 6,000 COVID-19 cases for the last three days. At least 6,281 people tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Saturday. The number was 6,112 on Friday.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.