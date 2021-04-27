COVID Wave: EC Bans Victory Processions Post Assembly Poll Results

Amid a surge of COVID cases in India, the Election Commission of India has banned all victory processions on or after the day of counting of votes for the Assembly elections.

Counting for the Assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu as well as Puducherry is scheduled to take place on 2 May.

The poll body also said that not more than two persons will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the returning officer concerned.

The decision came a day after the Madras High Court on Monday pulled up the Election Commission of India for allowing political rallies amid a deadly second wave of COVID-19.