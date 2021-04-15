COVID Spike: Centrally Protected Monuments to be Shut Till 15 May

India reported 2,00,739 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday in the biggest one-day spike so far, taking the country’s total to 1,40,74,564, while the death toll rose by 1,038 to 1,73,123.

As per data from the Union Health Ministry, there are 14,71,877 active cases in the country, while 1,24,29,564 patients have been discharged so far.

India recently surpassed Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of cases in the world.