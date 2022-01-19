COVID Panel Recommends Regular Market Approval for Covishield, Covaxin
The two vaccines were granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) on 3 January.
The government expert panel on Wednesday, 19 January, recommended granting regular market approval to Covishield and Covaxin, subject to certain conditions.
The vaccines against COVID-19, manufactured by both Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech was authorised for emergency use in the country.
"The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) which reviewed SII and Bharat Biotech's application for the second time today has recommended granting regular market approval to Covishield and Covaxin subject to certain conditions," an official source told PTI.
Earlier this month, the panel has sought more information from both Bharath Biotech and SII to grant regular approval.
