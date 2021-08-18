Orphaned By COVID, This 40-Yr-Old Special Needs 'Child’ Yearns for Her Amma

For 40 years of her life, all that Megala Bai has known is her father’s hug and her amma's (mother’s) love. She was living in a small house in Tamil Nadu’s Kumbakonam. During the peak of the second wave of the COVID pandemic, her parents fell sick.

On 31 June 2021, when her father passed away, her mother Prema Bai knew her days too were numbered. She wrote a letter to a Chennai-based non-government organisation, Sri Arunodayam, requesting them to take care of Megala, who suffers from intellectual disability.

“My daughter and I are living without any support or family to help us. If I die, I request you to take care of my daughter Megala, with absolute love and kindness,” read the letter.

A week later, she passed away and the NGO adopted Megala.