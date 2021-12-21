ADVERTISEMENT

Unvaccinated Texas Man Becomes First Omicron Death in United States: Report

This is believed to be the first known and recorded Omicron death in the US, according to reports.

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amid surge in Omicron cases, many countries have imposed lockdowns and travel restrictions.</p></div>
i

The United States' Texas on Monday, 20 December, reported its first Omicron death, after an unvaccinated man from the region succumbed to the new COVID-19 variant, said the Harris County's health department.

This is believed to be the first known and recorded Omicron death in the US, ABC News reported.

In a statement, the health department said, the victim who was aged between 50 and 60 years was at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 with severe complications, as he was unvaccinated.

Reuters reported that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not immediately responded to a request for comment on the issue.

Also Read

Omicron Spreading Faster Than Delta, Infecting the Vaccinated, Says WHO DG

Omicron Spreading Faster Than Delta, Infecting the Vaccinated, Says WHO DG
ADVERTISEMENT

'Please Get Vaccinated and Boosted'

The CDC had on Monday said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for 73 percent of coronavirus infections in the US. It arrived at this conclusion based on the genome sequencing data that was recorded in the week ending 18 December.

In early December, Britain had reported the first publicly confirmed Omicron death globally.

Lina Hidalgo, the County judge, tweeted saying the man was the first local victim of Omicron. "Please get vaccinated and boosted," Hidalgo said.

(With inputs from Reuters, ABC News)

Also Read

No Clear Evidence on Omicron’s Severity in India: Centre’s Research Body INSACOG

No Clear Evidence on Omicron’s Severity in India: Centre’s Research Body INSACOG
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT