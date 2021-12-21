Unvaccinated Texas Man Becomes First Omicron Death in United States: Report
The United States' Texas on Monday, 20 December, reported its first Omicron death, after an unvaccinated man from the region succumbed to the new COVID-19 variant, said the Harris County's health department.
This is believed to be the first known and recorded Omicron death in the US, ABC News reported.
In a statement, the health department said, the victim who was aged between 50 and 60 years was at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 with severe complications, as he was unvaccinated.
Reuters reported that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not immediately responded to a request for comment on the issue.
'Please Get Vaccinated and Boosted'
The CDC had on Monday said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for 73 percent of coronavirus infections in the US. It arrived at this conclusion based on the genome sequencing data that was recorded in the week ending 18 December.
In early December, Britain had reported the first publicly confirmed Omicron death globally.
Lina Hidalgo, the County judge, tweeted saying the man was the first local victim of Omicron. "Please get vaccinated and boosted," Hidalgo said.
(With inputs from Reuters, ABC News)
