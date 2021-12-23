Too Soon To Decide if Omicron Is More Severe Than Delta Variant: WHO

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to learn the "painful lessons" taught by COVID-19 in the past two years and reiterated the need for a greater vaccine equity. "2022 must be the end of COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

He also warned that blanket vaccine booster programs are likely to prolong the COVID-19 pandemic rather than ending it, as a result of unequal distribution of vaccines between rich and poor countries.

Ghebreyesus told the media that "diverting supply to countries already having high levels of vaccination coverage" will give the virus "more opportunity to spread and mutate."

While some countries are now rolling out blanket vaccine booster programs, three in four health workers in Africa still remain unvaccinated by the end of 2021, a year since the first vaccines were administered, he said.

If those vaccines had been distributed equitably, the 40 percent target could have been reached in every country by September, he added.