COVID: India Logs 44,877 New Cases Amid Continued Dip, Positivity Rate at 3.17%
Catch all the live coronavirus-related updates here.
Consistent with the downward trend of the third wave that has been observed over the past three weeks, India on Sunday, 13 February, reported 44,877 new COVID-19 cases.
The number of active cases stands at 5,37,045 and the daily positivity rate has dropped down to 3.17 percent (as compared to 3.48 percent on the previous day).
Previously, on Saturday, India had reported 50,407 new COVID-19 cases, 804 deaths, and 1,36,962 recoveries.
WHO head said on Friday the acute phase of the pandemic could be over this year itself, if about 70% of the world gets fully vaccinated.
India on Saturday reported new 50,407 COVID-19 cases.
India Records 44,877 New Cases
India on Sunday, 13 February, reported 44,877 new COVID-19 cases and 684 fatalities.
The number of active cases stands at 5,37,045 and the daily positivity rate has dropped down to 3.17% percent (as compared to 3.48 percent on the previous day).
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.