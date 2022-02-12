COVID-19: India Reports 50,407 New Cases, Daily Positivity Rate at 3.48 Percent
Consistent with the downward trend of the third wave that has been observed over the past three weeks, India on Saturday, 12 February, reported new 50,407 COVID-19 cases, 804 deaths, and 1,36,962 recoveries.
The number of active cases stands at 6,10,443 and the daily positivity rate has dropped down to 3.48 percent (as compared to 3.89 percent on the previous day).
The total number of vaccinated people in the country increased to 1,72,29,47,688.
Delhi reported fresh 977 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Friday, 11 February, while Mumbai recorded 367 new infections and two deaths.
This was the first time Delhi's cases dropped below 1,000 in the third wave of the pandemic in India.
The World Health Organization said that the acute phase of the pandemic could be over this year if the 70 percent of the global vaccination target is achieved.
West Bengal Logs 767 New Cases
In West Bengal, the COVID-19 tally reached 20,09,717 on Friday as 767 more people got infected with the virus.
The state recorded 27 new deaths.
Karnataka
Karnataka on Friday reported 3,976 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state during the third wave fell below the 50,000 mark for the first time.
WHO Pushes for Global Vaccination
The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters in South Africa on Friday, 11 February, that the acute phase of the pandemic could be over this year itself, if approximately 70 percent of the world gets fully vaccinated.
"Our expectation is that the acute phase of this pandemic will end this year, of course with one condition, the 70 per cent vaccination (target is achieved) by mid this year around June, July. If that is to be done, the acute phase can really end, and that is what we are expecting. It's in our hands. It's not a matter of chance. It's a matter of choice."Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO
