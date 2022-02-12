COVID-19: India Reports 50,407 New Cases, Daily Positivity Rate at 3.48 Percent

Consistent with the downward trend of the third wave that has been observed over the past three weeks, India on Saturday, 12 February, reported new 50,407 COVID-19 cases, 804 deaths, and 1,36,962 recoveries.

The number of active cases stands at 6,10,443 and the daily positivity rate has dropped down to 3.48 percent (as compared to 3.89 percent on the previous day).

The total number of vaccinated people in the country increased to 1,72,29,47,688.