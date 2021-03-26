COVID-19 Mutations & Variants of Concern: All You Should Know  

On 25 March, India saw its biggest single-day jump in total infections in almost 5 months at 53,476 new coronavirus cases. Maharashtra and Gujarat saw their highest single-day spikes since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

On 24 March, the health ministry announced that genome sequencing by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) has shown variants of concern (VOCs) and a novel ‘double mutant’ variant in India.

What does this mean and should we be worried as a second wave begins to unfurl? FIT speaks to by virologist and director of the Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University, Dr Shadid Jameel to find out more.