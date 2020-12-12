COVID Mutation Should Not Affect The Current Crop of Vaccines
Critical parts of the coronavirus genome will mutate, making any vaccine obsolete before it’s rolled out next year.
Coronavirus has already established itself as the scary new word of 2020. Add the word ‘mutant’, and you’ve got an even stronger candidate for the scary new phrase of 2021.
One fear is that critical parts of the coronavirus genome will mutate, making any vaccine obsolete before it’s widely rolled out next year.
What’s a Mutation Anyway?
In genetic terms, a mutation is just a scary word for a mistake. As cells make new copies of a virus, mistakes happen. These mistakes sometimes result in a stronger virus, sometimes a weaker virus.
But mutations in the coronavirus are irrelevant anomalies that cause changes to the genetic material (RNA) but not the resulting proteins that make up its composition and structure.
In fact, SARS-CoV-2 seems to have a slower rate of mutation than other RNA viruses. That’s because it belongs to a family of viruses with genetic proofreading mechanisms that can identify and remove most mistakes in its RNA when the virus replicates.
What About Mutations And Spike Proteins?
If there are lots of mutations in of a virus’ genetic material, it can likely still function. But mutations in critical regions can disable a virus, so these don’t occur very often.
This is why vaccines are typically designed against these critical regions — to safeguard against mutations that would make them ineffective.
And it’s mutations in one of these critical regions, the , that has gained significant attention recently.
What’s All This to Do With Mink?
These mutations emerged when the coronavirus jumped from humans to minks and back again.
To avoid the potentially disastrous implications of this new combination of variants rapidly spreading in humans, were culled in Denmark, Spain and the Netherlands.
However, of the potential impact of this combination of mutations. So studies are currently under way to better understand their impact.
Possibility of Mutation
Since January, scientists around the world have generated and made publicly available more than 246,000 COVID-19 genomes. Scientists can then compare these with the early COVID-19 genomes sequenced in Wuhan. These early sequences are the templates for the vaccines we are waiting impatiently for.
This surveillance will provide an early warning system for potentially critical mutations. And if researchers find mutations, they need to work out what these mutations actually do, using so-called “functional tests”.
Such tests can tell us whether a new mutation influences our immune response to the spike protein, compared to those induced by the original Wuhan strain. We can also investigate if antibodies following vaccination can continue to bind to the spike protein of emerging strains and prevent the virus from infecting human cells.
So Should We Be Worried?
Researchers have only been able to study this coronavirus for a very short time. So only time will tell if it mutates at a frequency and at limited positions in the essential regions, as we have come to expect. That’s why surveillance is so important.
The current crop of vaccines have been developed using decades of accumulated scientific knowledge and are based on what we know about mutations in this and other coronaviruses. So we shouldn’t be too worried when we read scary headlines about a “”.
This past year has demonstrated the capacity to rapidly produce vaccines, which hopefully can be modified to reflect new mutations and merging strains should they occur.
(The authors are associated with The University of Sydney)
This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
