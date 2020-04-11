With Community Kitchen Initiative, Meerut Cop is Winning Hearts

Other police personnel at the Sadar Bazar thana came forward to help with funds and that’s how Gupta kickstarted his daily practice, of distributing food packets to the needy in the area. This community kitchen is now catering to around 1,000 persons daily.

Some local samaritans are also helping the initiative by contributing money, so that rations can be bought on a daily basis.

Gupta’s phone is flooded with distress calls these days, as UP has witnessed a huge influx of migrants returning to their hometowns following the shutdown of factories in Delhi and neighbouring states. Due efforts are being made and resources are deployed accordingly, to identify genuine beneficiaries.