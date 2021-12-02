COVID-19: 1st Omicron Case in US; WHO Warns Against Low Testing, Vaccination
The United States (US)' health authorities identified their first case of infection caused by the Omicron variant in a fully vaccinated South Africa returnee who had arrived in California on Wednesday, 1 December.
On the same day, Nigeria and Brazil also confirmed their first cases of the variant.
No COVID-19 case of Omicron variant has been reported in India so far, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said in Rajya Sabha during Question Hour on Tuesday, 30 November.
'Omicron,' which has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), has raised alarm bells across the globe
According to the World Health Organization, it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible or severe compared to Delta
The Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a "very high" global risk where COVID-19 surges could have "severe consequences," WHO had said on Monday, 29 November
The B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19, or Omicron, was first reported by South Africa on 24 November 2021
In Netherlands, the variant reportedly emerged a week prior to its detection in SA
In India, travellers from 'at-risk' countries will have to go undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine, even if they test negative for the virus
WHO Warns Against Low Vaccination, Testing
The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned that a "toxic mix" of low vaccination coverage and low testing rates was creating fertile breeding ground for new COVID-19 variants.
The WHO said measures to stop the globally-dominant Delta variant would also hinder 'Omicron', first discovered in November in southern Africa and which has since rattled countries around the world.
International Flights To Not Resume From 15 December: Government
In view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Union government announced that international flights, which were previously scheduled to operate from 15 December, will not resume.
“An appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in an order Wednesday, The Indian Express reported.
