COVID-19: Delhi Runs Out of Covishield, PM Modi to Review Northeast Situation
Catch all the latest updates on the COVID pandemic here.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, 12 July said that the national capital has run out of Covishield vaccine doses and hence, several government-run vaccination centres will be not be functioning on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be interacting with the chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram at 11 am on Tuesday regarding the COVID-19 situation in these states.
India on Monday, reported 37,154 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,08,74,376 and the death toll increased by 724 to 4,08,764.
The official number of active cases in the country stands at 4,50,899, with 3,00,14,713 total recoveries.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that Rath Yatra will not take place this year due to the pandemic
On Monday, India's recovery rate stood at 97.22 percent
4,000 Vehicles Sent Back from Nainital, Mussoorie
DIG Uttarakhand Nilesh Anand Bharane on Monday said, "Notice of carrying RTPCR negative report, registration on online portal, and prior hotel booking was issued for tourists coming here. Around 4,000 vehicles each were sent back from Mussoorie and Nainital over the weekend," ANI reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.