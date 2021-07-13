COVID-19: Delhi Runs Out of Covishield, PM Modi to Review Northeast Situation

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, 12 July said that the national capital has run out of Covishield vaccine doses and hence, several government-run vaccination centres will be not be functioning on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be interacting with the chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram at 11 am on Tuesday regarding the COVID-19 situation in these states.

India on Monday, reported 37,154 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,08,74,376 and the death toll increased by 724 to 4,08,764.

The official number of active cases in the country stands at 4,50,899, with 3,00,14,713 total recoveries.