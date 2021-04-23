COVID: Govt to Fly in 23 Oxygen Generation Plants From Germany
This development comes amid a horrific nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases and an acute reported shortage of oxygen.
The Defence Ministry has resolved to airlift 23 mobile oxygen generating plants from Germany, reported PTI, citing officials on Friday, 23 April. This development comes amid a horrific nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases that has led to multiple states reporting an acute shortage of oxygen.
The government officials have reportedly informed PTI that each plant will harbour a capacity to produce 40 litres of oxygen per minute and 2,400 litres per hour.
Further, PTI quoted Principal Spokesperson in the Defence Ministry A Bharat Bhushan Babu as saying that the plants will be deployed in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) hospitals treating coronavirus patients.
“Twenty-three mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany. These will be deployed in AFMS hospitals catering to the COVID patients.”A Bharat Bhushan Babu
Babu also informed that the plants are to be airlifted within a week.
PTI citied another official as saying that the Indian Air Force has been told to remain ready and to keep its transport aircraft ready to bring the plants from Germany once required paper works are completed.
Further, more oxygen generation plants may be brought in from abroad.
Meanwhile, India, which is witnessing a shocking rise in cases, on Friday, 23 April, reported 3,32,730 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours – the highest one-day spike so far in the country since the pandemic began.
