COVID: Govt to Fly in 23 Oxygen Generation Plants From Germany

The Defence Ministry has resolved to airlift 23 mobile oxygen generating plants from Germany, reported PTI, citing officials on Friday, 23 April. This development comes amid a horrific nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases that has led to multiple states reporting an acute shortage of oxygen.

The government officials have reportedly informed PTI that each plant will harbour a capacity to produce 40 litres of oxygen per minute and 2,400 litres per hour.

Further, PTI quoted Principal Spokesperson in the Defence Ministry A Bharat Bhushan Babu as saying that the plants will be deployed in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) hospitals treating coronavirus patients.